Melbourne Bloke Hit With Hefty Fine After Driving 30km For A Butter Chicken

A Victorian resident, who drove 30km from Werribee to the CBD for a "specific" butter chicken, was slapped with a $1,652 fine on Saturday for breaching public health orders.

For those wondering, that's a heck-of-a-lotta driving for a meal.

Fine aside, we'd love to know what butter chicken could possibly be worth the drive, but the restaurant crawl will have to wait.

Victoria Police confirmed that his was among 74 fines issued within 24 hours on Saturday to people breaching lockdown rules. Police also said “multiple people” were fined for gathering in private or public places “to catch up with friends or consume alcohol”.

Sorry to say it, but it might be time to start experimenting in the kitchen or joining a virtual happy hour instead.

Catch up on the show...