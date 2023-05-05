Melbourne CBD Parking Changes To Rake In A Fortune For Town Hall

Sunday free parking in Melbourne CBD has been scratched following a new council plan that overhauls the current street parking scheme.

Under the new parking scheme, motorists will have to pay to park on inner-city Melbourne streets on Sundays and later into the evening.

The new scheme was announced on Thursday and will come into effect in June.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The Victorian Briefing - keeping you in the loop with news as it hits:

Lord Mayor Sally Capp said the plan would unlock hundreds more spaces, allowing free parking for up to 15 minutes and offering cheaper rates for off-peak time.

“Good parking management helps keep our city moving, and we want to make parking simpler for people who drive into Melbourne,” Capp said.

“Businesses need confidence that their customers can find a park and deliveries will arrive on time. That’s why we’re making up to 15 minutes of parking free, creating consistent 2-hour limits and installing clearer signs,” she said.

“This isn’t a ‘set and forget’ approach. We will work regularly with the community to bring the plan to life in all Melbourne neighbourhoods,” she added.

According to the City of Melbourne, there are approximately 11,000 fee-payable on-street parking bays across the city.

The hourly fees differ depending on the availability and demand for parking in each area.

Deputy Lead City Transport, Infrastructure and Operations Portfolio Councillor Davydd Griffiths said this parking refresh was a crucial part of the Transport Strategy.

“Our on-street parking can be complex with some parking signs, limits and charges confusing and inconsistent, resulting in frustrating experiences for drivers in the city. This plan will change that,” Mr Griffiths said.

Subscribe to The Briefing, Australia's fastest-growing news podcast on Listnr today. The Briefing serves up the latest news headlines and a deep dive into a topic affecting you. All in under 20 minutes.

Subscribe to The Briefing, Australia's fastest-growing news podcast on Listnr today. The Briefing serves up the latest news headlines and a deep dive into a topic affecting you. All in under 20 minutes.