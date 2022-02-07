Melbourne Comedy Festival Begins Tour Of Regional Towns

The Melbourne International Comedy Festival is coming to a regional community near you!

Featuring an all-star cast, the comedy event will kick start its Outta Town tour at Geelong West Town Hall on Friday February 11.

Bendigo will have the last laugh, with dates yet to be confirmed for a return to the regional city centre.

From February through to March, locals can catch shows in Geelong, Mildura, Swan Hill, Warrnambool, Ballarat, Hamilton, Portland, Bendigo, Wangaratta and Wodonga.

It's a major boost for the events industry, who have been tied down by public health orders with the ongoing COVID situation.

Minister for Tourism, Sport and Major Events Martin Pakula said thanks to the support of the Andrews Government, Victoria is able to pack out venues statewide again.

“The Melbourne International Comedy Festival is more than just a good time – it delivers major benefits to businesses and helps support local jobs.”

“We’re investing in expanding the festival to fill more venues across Melbourne and regional Victoria.”

The Labor Government will reportedly continue to plan events across Victoria in 2022, helping attract more visitors to our state and support local jobs.

