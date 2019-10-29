Melbourne Confirm Their Interest In Harley Bennell

Melbourne has officially confirmed their interest in picking up former Sun and Docker Harley Bennell.

Sydney and Geelong have already reportedly been linked to Bennell, who was cut by the Dockers at the end of the season, with Melbourne becoming the third club to enter the frame.

“As a club, we have to look at every opportunity to make our list better, and Harley Bennell’s obviously a very talented player,” Melbourne's head of football Josh Mahoney told the club's website.

“There are a lot of things we have to discuss, and those conversations involve our coaches, our performance staff, our doctors; it really is a club decision.

“We’re trying to get as much information as we can from Harley – where his injury is at currently, what the plan looks like for him moving forward and what the opportunities are for him to get back to playing AFL football.”

Bennell has played 83 games at AFL level, kicking 95 goals, with a series of calf injuries hindering his ability to get on the park since his move to Fremantle.