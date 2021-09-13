Melbourne Construction Sites On Notice Over COVID Compliance

Melbourne construction sites have been put on notice and can expect a tap on the shoulder with an enquiry about their vaccination status.

Hot beds for virus transmission, authorities are set to deliver random compliance checks in a bid to ensure COVID health regulations are being met.

The Victoria Briefing

Over the coming fortnight, construction workers will be given vaccine priority with 20,000 Pfizer doses made available to try to curb potential spread in that industry.

Treasurer Tim Pallas said on Monday that considering the construction industry is young and mobile as a workforce vaccine priority will be fast tracked.

"They often visit multiple sites in any given week, and they return home to all areas of metropolitan Melbourne, particularly in the north and western suburbs of Melbourne." - Treasurer Tim Pallas

Walk in hubs have been set up at Ford Campbellfield, Wyndham Eagle Stadium and the former Bunnings in Melton.

CEO of Victorian Chamber of Commerce Paul Guerra has said AstraZeneca will also be made available.

"It will be mainly at work sites which is great. So, it means that people don't have to leave fro their work site to get the jab which will be fabulous" - Paul Guerra

As of Tuesday, around 50 teams will be visiting sites ensuring construction projects are complying with COVID restrictions.

