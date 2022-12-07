Melbourne Construction Worker Rescued From Crane

Hospitalised in stable condition

Article heading image for Melbourne Construction Worker Rescued From Crane

Getty

A construction worker has been hospitalised after being rescued from a crane on Wednesday morning in Melbourne.

The worker was carried down the crane in a “high-angle rescue” after sustaining lower body injuries.

Paramedics were called to the building site in Alphington at around 7:15AM to assist with the rescue.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The VIC Briefing - keeping you in the loop with the region’s breaking news as it hits.

The male worker has since been transported to Royal Melbourne Hospital in stable condition.

Subscribe to The Briefing, Australia's fastest-growing news podcast on Listnr today. serves up the latest news headlines and a deep dive into a topic affecting you. All in under 20 minutes.

Georgie Marr

7 December 2022

Article by:

Georgie Marr

Crane
Rescue
The Victoria Briefing
Listen Live!
Crane
Rescue
The Victoria Briefing
Crane
Rescue
The Victoria Briefing
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersFAQFAQAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs