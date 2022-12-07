Melbourne Construction Worker Rescued From Crane

A construction worker has been hospitalised after being rescued from a crane on Wednesday morning in Melbourne.

The worker was carried down the crane in a “high-angle rescue” after sustaining lower body injuries.

Paramedics were called to the building site in Alphington at around 7:15AM to assist with the rescue.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The VIC Briefing - keeping you in the loop with the region’s breaking news as it hits.

The male worker has since been transported to Royal Melbourne Hospital in stable condition.

Subscribe to The Briefing, Australia's fastest-growing news podcast on Listnr today. serves up the latest news headlines and a deep dive into a topic affecting you. All in under 20 minutes.