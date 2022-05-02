Melbourne Demons To Honour Indigenous Heritage With Club Rebrand

Melbourne Football Club will rebrand to their traditional Indigenous name for two rounds, becoming the Narrm Football Club.

Over the fortnight which pays homage to the first nations, the Sir Doug Nicholls Rounds, the Demons will use it's rebrand and bring initiatives into their matches.

Club CEO Gary Pert said it was a plan built over the past two years, and is delighted to have it come true this season

"Today is an exciting day, as we announce Narrm Football Club to our members, supporters and the wider football community," Pert said.

"This initiative has been a focus of our RAP Committee for the past two years and is as much about acknowledgement and education as it is celebration.

"We have a rich Indigenous club history at Melbourne, from welcoming our first Indigenous player, Eddie Jackson, in 1947, to launching our second Innovate Reconciliation Action Plan earlier this year." - Gary Pert

Backed by former player Alwyn Davey, Pert said it's an exciting initiative for the fans.

"It’s exciting to be building on this and taking a step further on our own journey, while bringing our fans along with us," Pert said.

Demons defender and proud Indigenous man Steven May spoke on the rebrand during Monday's unveiling at the MCG.

"Extremely proud, but just to be recognised during those two rounds is always special for our friends and family back home," he said.

"We get to wear an Indigenous guernsey and now to be called an Indigenous name like Narrm I think is really special." - Steven May

The club confirmed its AFL Women’s side will also adopt heritage name in their AFLW indigenous round later this year.

