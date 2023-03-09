Melbourne Hospitals Declare Code Yellow Following IT Outage

A number of Melbourne hospitals have declared a code yellow after being hit by a major IT outage on Thursday morning.

Victoria’s Eastern Health Services have declared a “code yellow internal emergency” following an IT outage.

Systems are currently down at both Angliss Hospital and Box Hill Hospital.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The VIC Briefing - keeping you in the loop with the region’s breaking news as it hits.

According to Eastern Health, contingency plans have been initiated across both hospitals.

"The issue has been caused by a critical core switch outage that we are currently working to rectify," they said in a statement.

"Hospital systems have reverted to downtime procedures and business continuity plans have been enacted,

"We will continue to keep our staff, patients and healthcare partners informed as the situation unfolds."

There has not yet been any evidence of a cyber-attack uncovered.

Subscribe to The Briefing, Australia's fastest-growing news podcast on Listnr today. serves up the latest news headlines and a deep dive into a topic affecting you. All in under 20 minutes.