Melbourne Hosts Four-Week Major Counter-Terrorism Training

Residents in Melbourne and the Greater Victorian Area have been alerted they may see more helicopter activity in relation to counter-terrorism training.

From today, August 15, to September 9, Australian Army personnel, vehicles and helicopters will operate in support of the training exercise.

Training will also take place in Sydney.

“The community can expect increased flying operations in the day and night that involve responses to simulated terrorism scenarios,” a statement from Army said.

“The public should not be alarmed if they see or hear military helicopters flying low over urban areas.

“They may also see vehicles and military personnel carrying weapons. No ammunition will be used during the training.”

The Australian Army said it appreciated the support of the community over the next couple of weeks.

