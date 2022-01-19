Melbourne In Box Seat To Host 2026 Commonwealth Games

The City of Melbourne has emerged as the most desirable host for the 2026 Commonwealth Games.

The Victorian Government confirm they have been approached by the sporting federation body, with minimal suitors opting in to take on the quadrennial games.

A 20-year reunion could be on the cards for Victoria's CBD after hosting the multi-sport event in 2006.

The city of Durban in South Africa removed their bid for the 2022 games, which resulted in Birmingham being moved forward to take on this year's event and leaving a vacant spot in four years time.

Queensland were removed from the equation given the Gold Coast hosted the recent games (2018), on top of the preparations for the 2032 Brisbane Olympics.

Western Australia removed themselves from bidding plans, while New South Wales and South Australia showed little to no interest.

Given the time frame, Melbourne would offer a 'scaled-back' games with regional sporting facilities taking on individual sports.

