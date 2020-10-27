Melbourne Is Back: A Truck Has Wedged Itself Under The Montague St Bridge

It's like the Montague St Bridge knew Melbourne's lockdown was nearly over.

A truck has wedged itself underneath the bridge on Tuesday afternoon, becoming the latest in a long series of trucks to fall victim to one of Melbourne's most notorious bridges.

The truck nearly snuck through but ended up completely wedged underneath the bridge.

The incident forced one lane of traffic to be closed, while authorities attempted to remove the truck from the grasp of what is still your undisputed reigning champion.

Props also to the truck's Arrested Development-esque slogan My New Destiny on the side.