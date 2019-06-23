Melbourne Is The Coldest City In The World This Morning

If you thought it was a little bit chilly this morning – you’ll be right.

Melbourne was the coldest city in the world at 9am this morning – followed closely by Adelaide.

While come parts of the city dropped to 3 degrees, Adelaide dropped to 4 degrees. Sydney on the other hand was a balmy 12 degrees.

At the same time Phoenix and Dubai both hit 36 degrees - a temp we’d be pretty happy to see right now we reckon!

