Melbourne Is The Coldest City In The World This Morning

23 June 2019

If you thought it was a little bit chilly this morning – you’ll be right.

Melbourne was the coldest city in the world at 9am this morning – followed closely by Adelaide.

While come parts of the city dropped to 3 degrees, Adelaide dropped to 4 degrees. Sydney on the other hand was a balmy 12 degrees. 

At the same time Phoenix  and Dubai both hit 36 degrees  - a temp we’d be pretty happy to see right now we reckon!

