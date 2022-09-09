Melbourne Lights Up In Regal Purple In Queen's Honour

Iconic venues across Melbourne's CBD have been alluminated in regal purple to honour the passing of Queen Elizabeth II on Friday morning (AEST).

Premier Daniel Andrews on Friday afternoon the tribute was "a token of our deep respect and gratitude for Queen Elizabeth II, her service, dignity, and grace".

Among buildings and sites to be a part of the tribute are the MCG, Flinders Street Station, the Bolte Bridge, the Australian Cinema of Moving Image (ACMI) and the Shrine of Remembrance.

