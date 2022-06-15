Melbourne Man Arrested For Allegedly Swindling Over $1 Million From His Elderly Mother

A Melbourne man has been charged with fraud after swindling over $1 million from his 83-year-old mother.

The 64-year-old man from Elwood is alleged to have transferred a total of $1.145 million into his bank account from his elderly mother’s bank account between 2014 and 2018.

According to Financial and Cyber Crime detectives, the Ashmore woman’s bank account was almost completely empty by May of 2018.

Police have alleged that the 83-year-old was not able to consent to giving her son the money due to illness.

The 64-year-old is also alleged to have used his mother’s debit card on numerous occasions spending over $150,000.

Detectives from the Financial and Cyber Crime Group flew to Melbourne on June 7 to search the man’s Elwood home on a search warrant.

The man was then placed under arrest and charged with fraud greater than $100,000.

The man is set to face the Brisbane Magistrate’s Court on July 4.

The man’s arrest comes as the country commemorates World Elder Abuse Day.

In a statement, Minister for Seniors Craig Crawford said most elderly abuse is committed by someone close to the victim.

“We all have a duty of care to ensure seniors are supported to enjoy happy, healthy and active lives,” he said.

“Through our collective effort, we can help older Queenslanders to be safe and free from abuse, so they can live with respect and dignity.’’

To report elderly abuse, contact the Elder Abuse Helpline on 1300 651 192.

