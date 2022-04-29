Melbourne Man Charged With Murder At Brooklyn Sharehouse

Victoria Police have arrested a 45-year-old after a grim discovery in Melbourne's west.

Emergency services arrived to reports of an unresponsive man a share house in Brooklyn.

Around 3:30pm on Wednesday, Police arrive to the Primula Ave residence, making the discovery.

The 45-year-old man was arrested after being cornered at Seddon, 4.5km northeast of the home where the 60-year-old man reported deceased.

The alleged was charged with murder, and is set to face Melbourne Magistrates Court this week.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

