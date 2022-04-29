Melbourne Man Charged With Murder At Brooklyn Sharehouse

Following grim discovery

Article heading image for Melbourne Man Charged With Murder At Brooklyn Sharehouse

Victoria Police have arrested a 45-year-old after a grim discovery in Melbourne's west.

Emergency services arrived to reports of an unresponsive man a share house in Brooklyn.

Around 3:30pm on Wednesday, Police arrive to the Primula Ave residence, making the discovery.

The 45-year-old man was arrested after being cornered at Seddon, 4.5km northeast of the home where the 60-year-old man reported deceased.

The alleged was charged with murder, and is set to face Melbourne Magistrates Court this week.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Post

Get the latest breaking news from SCA newsrooms around Australia. Short, simple and everything you need to know.

Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one library.

29 April 2022

VIctoria Police
brooklyn
Melbourne
murder
Listen Live!
VIctoria Police
brooklyn
Melbourne
murder
VIctoria Police
brooklyn
Melbourne
murder
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersFAQFAQAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs