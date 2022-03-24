Melbourne Moderna Facility To Provide Hundreds Of New Jobs

A new Melbourne-based Moderna manufacturing facility is set to put out up to 100 million doses per year.

The new manufacturing facility will begin turning out 100 million mRNA vaccines from 2024 when construction on the new facility is complete.

The new facility is part of a multi-billion-dollar agreement between the Victorian Government, the Federal Government and Moderna.

The agreement will allow Australia the biotech to produce their own mRNA vaccinations and other respiratory mRNA inoculations.

The partnership is also set to make Australia the centre of mRNA production and technology development.

According to Prime Minister Scott Morrison, the new facility is expected to provide hundreds of new jobs.

“This is an Australian made shot in the arm that will protect Australians from future pandemics and secure a new manufacturing capability right here on our shores,” the said.

“This landmark agreement means that Australia can make up to 100 million world-leading mRNA doses every year, which can protect against evolving strains of COVID-19 or new respiratory diseases that emerge into the future.

“This will be the first mRNA production facility in the Southern Hemisphere, and will ensure Australians have quick and easy access to these lifesaving vaccines.”

The Moderna manufacturing facility is predicted to provide around 500 jobs in the construction stage and another 200 once the construction facility is complete.

