Melbourne Parents Forking Out The Most For Public School Education

New figures have found Melbourne has the most expensive public education in Australia.

Futurity Investment Group released is Cost of Education Index on Monday, revealing average costs to send children to public school rose my more than $10,000 since last year.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The Victorian Briefing - keeping you in the loop with news as it hits:

It will cost an average of $102,807 to send a child starting school this year to a public school from prep to 12 – 17 per cent above the $87,528 national average.

Last year, Melbourne’s average was $88,906.

In contrast, Melbourne’s Catholic schools were among the most affordable, averaging $184,399.

Futurity Investment Group executive Kate Hill said extra costs could be accruing for Melbourne parents because they were trying to make up for time spent remote learning during the pandemic lockdowns.

“School fees, outside tuition, school camps, transport, uniforms, electronic devices and sports equipment are demanding a far greater share of the family budget than in the past,” Ms Hill said.

“More than ever, the costs associated with education are placing more of a burden on Australian families, who are already stretched by the spiralling cost of living and rising interest rates.”

Top Education Costs – Government Schools (Prep – Year 12)

National average (metro areas) – $87,528

Melbourne – $102,807

Sydney – $89,500

Perth – $85,701

Adelaide – $83,306

New South Wales (regional and remote) – $82,823

South Australia (regional and remote) – $81,824

Brisbane – $80,419

Canberra – $77,002

National (regional and remote) – $75,795

Victoria (regional and remote) – $75,217

Western Australia (regional and remote) – $70,774

Queensland (regional and remote) – $68,597

Introducing The Science Briefing: a podcast about the science of everything and your new go-to podcast for your snapshot of science news. Hosted by Dr Sophie Calabretto and featuring journalists from Cosmos Magazine. Hear is on the LiSTNR app now.