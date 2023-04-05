Melbourne Petrol Prices Have Been Skyrocked Before The Easter Long Weekend

Melbournians are urged to fill up their cars before the Easter holidays as petrol prices continue to soar.

According to the NRMA, petrol prices around Melbourne have been jacked up to 190.8 cents per litre, and many outlets are now charging about $ 2 a litre again for unleaded.

NRMA spokesperson Peter Khoury said it would be essential for people to pick the right place and the timing to fill up in the next few times.

“As we have seen across the city this week, with averages again breaching $2 per litre at the high point of the cycle.”

“Wholesale prices have hovered between $1.69 and the mid $1.70s all year. They have barely moved, that’s quite uncommon,” he said.

Mr Khoury said it would be unacceptable that petrol prices remained so high for a long time as almost 40 per cent of Australia’s consumer fuel market was diesel.

According to Chris Ford from Compare the Market, some fuel retailers were known for hiking their prices when people head into these busy periods on roads.

“We know that school holidays are just around the corner, and many families will be packing up their cars and hitting the road to make the most of Easter. Unfortunately, early signs indicate that many of us will be feeling the pain at the bowser,” Mr Ford said.

He said service stations along the major arterial roads could have higher prices due to convenience.

“You’ll usually also pay more in areas where there’s less competition, such in regional areas. This is something to keep in mind if you’re travelling out of major cities at Easter.”

