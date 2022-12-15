Melbourne Records Coldest Summer Day In 16 Years

Melbourne has officially recorded its coldest summer day in 16 years while a temperature record was broken in Victoria.

On Wednesday, Melbourne’s weather reached a top of 15.8C, the lowest summer temperature recorded since 2006.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The Victorian Briefing - keeping you in the loop with news as it hits:

Meanwhile, Mt Hotham woke up shivering to a freezing -5.4C just before 5am, passing the previous record of -5.2C in 1978.

A sweeping low-pressure system and strong southerly winds meant Melbourne was one of four capital cities had minimum temperatures of below 10C.

Frost mornings were woken up to in the ACT, as well as the Victorian high country and parts of Tasmania’s Central Plateau.

Sky News Weather meteorologist Alison Osborne told News Corp there was a “vigorous gale blowing along coastal areas”, which would create dangerous surf conditions as far north as Newcastle.

“Residents along NSW beaches south of Seal Rocks are being urged to keep away,” she said.

“Surf could exceed 5m by the afternoon – it’s quite a dangerous situation with very powerful waves, and it’s not safe being at the beach at all.”

Introducing The Science Briefing: a podcast about the science of everything and your new go-to podcast for your snapshot of science news. Hosted by Dr Sophie Calabretto and featuring journalists from Cosmos Magazine. Hear is on the LiSTNR app now.