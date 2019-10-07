Melbourne Ruled Out Of Jamie Elliott Race

The race to secure Jamie Elliott's services looks to be down to two teams.

Melbourne has dropped out of the race to secure his services, leaving the contest between Collingwood and Brisbane to sign him beyond 2019.

"There was an opportunity for us to get involved that conversation but he's made that decision," Melbourne footy boss Josh Mahoney said on Monday.

"We didn't go into too much depth about (the reason why).

"He's got a bit of thinking still to do but we thought we put our best foot forward and it was an opportunity for us. But we moved on pretty quick."

Brisbane has reportedly offered a longer deal and toured their headquarters after Collingwood's best and fairest.