Melbourne’s Best And Worst Train Stations Revealed

Melbourne’s best and worst train stations have been revealed in an RACV survey today.

Seb Costello had the news on the Hot Breakfast this morning.

The worst stations were predominantly in the north and west of the city, while the highest rated were generally in the north and east.

Brand new stations at Hawkstowe and Middle Gorge on the Mernda line and Rosanna on the Hurstbridge line were rated particularly highly.

TOP 10 WORST STATIONS:

1. South Kensington

2. Aircraft

3. Donnybrook

4. Hastings

5. Broadmeadows

6. Jacana

7. Ruthven

8. Tarneit

9. Officer

10. Beaconsfield

TOP 10 BEST STATIONS:

1. Hawkstowe

2. Carnegie

3. Middle Gorge

4. Rosanna

5. Bentleigh

6. Southland

7. Ormond

8. Bayswater

9. Gardiner

10. Mernda

The RACV’s 2019 On Track survey asked almost 25,000 commuters to rate their station and service based on convenience, safety, comfort and access.

