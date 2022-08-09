Melbourne’s CBD Shines Pink To Honour Olivia Newton-John

Melbourne’s CBD was lit up in pink overnight in a tribute to Dame Olivia Newton-John.

Victoria’s Premier Daniel Andrews revealed the fitting tribute yesterday, choosing pink to resonate with her endless research into cancer.

“Tonight, landmarks across our city will be lit up pink to remember Olivia Newton John, and her enormous contribution to cancer awareness, research and treatment,” he said.

Flinders Street Station, the MCG, and the Bolte Bridge were just some landmarks which were coloured pink.

On Tuesday night, Newton-John’s family accepted the offer of a state funeral on A Current Affair.

Her niece, Tottie Goldsmith, said a state funeral would be something all of Australia needs to help commemorate the 73-year-old’s life.

“We will (accept a state funeral),” Goldsmith said.

“On behalf of not just our family but I think Australia needs it, she’s so loved.

“I think our country needs it, so we’re going to accept it.”

No details have been confirmed yet for the state funeral, but Andrews said the state government will discuss with Newton-John’s family the most fitting way to celebrate her life.

“As for celebrating her life and her music and film and all the other amazing contributions that she made, we would, of course, want to speak to the family and be as respectful as we can,” he said.

Newton-John’s husband, John Easterling, announced her passing at 5am AEST via social media posts.

She passed away peacefully at her ranch in South Carolina.

