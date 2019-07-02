Melbourne's Cherry Bar Announces Final Dates

It's open, it's closed, it's getting into John Farnham territories but Melbourne's popular rock'n'roll bar has announced its final dates.

The much loved rock bar located in AC/DC Lane, Melbourne CBD is finally closing its doors Sunday 28th July after it's throwing a farewell party earlier this year.

Announcing on facebook, the venue cleared up confusion stating; "No red tape. No confusion. No bullshit."

See the post:



Get along and farewell one of the country's most loved rock venues.

