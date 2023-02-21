Melbourne’s First Bonza Flight Will Touch Down Today

Australia’s newest airline Bonza has launched its first-ever direct flight between the Sunshine Coast and Melbourne Avalon Airport today.

Bonza will fly direct between these two destinations three times per week with tickets going on sale for $79 per person for one way, last month.

Avalon Airport CEO Tony Brun said connecting the Sunshine Coast and Avalon would make travelling more accessible and convenient for people from greater Melbourne, Geelong and surrounding regions.

“The route between Sunshine Coast and Melbourne (Avalon) is very popular and is fantastic for Victoria. This launch today provides more choice, competition and opportunities for travellers to enjoy more of this great country,” Brun said.

Sunshine Coast Airport CEO Andrew Brodie flew with Bonza today and he said Sunshine Coast has always been a popular holiday destination for Victorians.

“This new route is also great news for Sunshine Coast locals who love their sport events or who want to spend time enjoying the incredible foodie culture that Melbourne is known for,” Brodie said.

