Melbourne’s Live Music Scene Kicks Off At Sydney Myer Music Bowl

The Sidney Myer Music Bowl is set to rock live music once more.

Victoria’s starved live music scene is back with a 4000-person concert at Melbourne's iconic amphitheatre on October 30 to fully vaxxed punters from metropolitan Melbourne only.

Stay up-to-date on the latest music news Triple M Rock - keeping you in the loop with the news as it hits.

A joint effort between the state Government, Arts Centre Melbourne, Frontier Touring/Mushroom Group and Live Nation the Covid-safe event will be the first to celebrate the return of live music with Play On Victoria.

Showcasing some of Melbourne's favourite performers, the line-up includes King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard, Amyl and The Sniffers, rapper Baker Boy, Vika and Linda, and Grace Cummings, along with other local and international acts.

"Never have we been so excited to play a show. It’s been so long between drinks,” says King Gizzard front man Stu Mackenzie. “Bizarrely, our last Melbourne show was also at the Bowl, so our plan is to present an entirely new set-list with no repeats. Some old stuff, some Butterfly 3000 stuff, some new-new stuff.”

Indigenous Australian rapper Baker Boy said, “I’m so stoked for people who have been in lockdown for so long to have a gig like this! I can’t wait to break it down and party with them”.

The Play on Victoria concert is the first big gig to hit Melbourne as a part of the state's "vaccinated economy" trials.

“Throughout history, live music has been there for Australia in both the good times and the bad times. Victoria, we are officially ready for the good times," promoters Frontier Touring and Live Nation, said in a statement on Wednesday.

“Live music is set to return to Victoria with a Covid-safe test event concert … an important step in getting live music and large-scale music events back.”

Creative Industries Minister Danny Pearson said as the state's first major event since the pandemic started, they are "thrilled to be supporting our live music scene through this trial, which will see thousands of music lovers celebrate local artists in Covid-safe settings".

“This could enable us to go to great venues, see live music, go back to our galleries, go back go back to cinemas, it‘s going to play a critical role in doing the things we love the most.”

Those lucky enough to score tickets will be required to wear masks and check-in with the Services Vic app, providing proof of their digital certificate, while the venue will be zoned to allow for social distancing.

Tickets for Play on Victoria go on sale at 3pm on Friday, October 22 via Ticketek.