Melbourne's Officially Back: A Truck Has Slammed Into The Napier Street Bridge

Tell us Melbourne's out of lockdown without telling us Melbourne's out of lockdown?

It only took a matter of hours on Friday before this great city flexed its muscle in the most Melbourne way possible: on a poor, unassuming, innocent truck.

While it wasn't the Montague - can you imagine? - this time it was the Napier Street Bridge that opted to clothesline from hell the load off this truck.

Metro Trains confirmed the bridge had risen to unleash fury and that the collision would also see a few train delays on the Newport and Williamstown lines.

Napier Street was also closed outbound with unconfirmed reports the bridge had Hulked up and started signalling to the crowd.