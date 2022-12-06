Melbourne's Royal Children's Hospital Endure Extreme Delays

Emergency wait times at the Royal Children's Hospital will continue beyond the Christmas period, as experts call for a shift in the nation's response to COVID.

The Melbourne hospital is struggling to cope with a surging demand. Parents are being warned sick children face waits of more than 12 hours for the emergency department.

On Monday night, an "unprecedented" demand caused a perfect storm resulting in staff being called in to ease the backlog.

At one point, 10 sick children arrived within a 10 minute span - as parents begin to be told to seek alternative services.

“We will always treat the most seriously ill children first which unfortunately means some patients with less serious conditions may experience longer wait times,” a hospital spokesperson said.

Royal Children's Hospital chief executive Bernadette McDonald said the extreme demand applied great stress on staff.

"Unfortunately the waiting room is not supposed to hold quite as many patients as it had last night," Ms McDonald said.

"The longest waiting time we had was about 12 hours."

McDonald said that while wait times became overwhelming, patients would not be turned away from the Children's hospital.

"We would never turn anybody away, I just need to make that really clear. If people come to our emergency department, we will treat them," she said.

"It does unfortunately mean that when we have the challenges like last night, some people who are less clinically urgent will have to wait a long time."

The hospital’s chief of medicine, Tom Connell said they are taking steps to ease the pressure.

“We aren’t understaffed — we’re staffing as best as we can, recognising that there have been challenges like any health service throughout Covid,” he said.

“People are staying back and doing a little bit extra to try to cope with this demand over the next few hours.”

