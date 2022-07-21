Melbourne’s Suburban Rail Loop Labelled A “Debt Bomb”

A new report has dubbed Dan Andrews’ $100 billion Suburban Rail Loop (SRL) project as a “debt bomb” and not needed.

The report, The Suburban Rail Loop: Not Needed, Not Fit for Purpose and a Debt Bomb, also said the “super expensive” plan for a metropolitan line between Cheltenham and Werribee was based on faulty population growth and suburban settlement assumptions.

Report authors Dr Bob Birrell and Ernest Healy doubted the SRL’s business case assumption that Melbourne’s population would reach nine million by 2050, with seven million being a more suitable estimation.

“There are also doubts about the scale of the presumed higher-density settlement in the suburbs to be served by the SRL,” the report said.

“Separate housing, and thus development sites in these suburbs already cost $1 million plus.

“These suburbs are unlikely to provide the affordable housing sought by the younger households who are likely to work or visit the SRL activity centres.”

The study did however say the SRL fitted with the Labor government’s urban consolidation strategy by intending to link higher-density middle suburbs to jobs in activity centres along the route.

“The SRL would also provide more accessible employment opportunities for the extra people who are expected to live in metropolitan fringe areas,” it said.

Birrell and Healy concluded the SRL was at best a third-order priority, particularly with the state’s debt expected to rise to $182.3 billion in 2024/25.

It also named Victoria a medicant state, with it importing approximately $60 billion of highly manufactured goods, but exports less than $10 billion.

“Victoria is a people-servicing economy, driven by population expansion in Melbourne,” the report said.

"The problem is that the costs of providing for these extra people are growing faster than state revenues.

“The likely slowdown in Melbourne’s population growth will diminish the state government’s cost and infrastructure burdens.

“The SRL, in particular, will not be needed.”

