Melbourne's Tram Drivers To Strike For Four Hours

Melbourne's tram drivers will refuse to work for four hours as they might for better work conditions.

Trams will not operate during the off peak period of 10 am until 2 pm on Friday, 30 August 2019.



RTBU State Secretary Luba Grigorovitch says the strike action is necessary because Yarra Trams refuses to seriously consider reasonable improvements to members’ pay and conditions.



“We are trying our best to minimize any inconvenience to commuters.”



“Between now and the stoppage, hopefully Yarra Trams will reconsider its hardline position which threatens the long term job security of our members.”

Make sure you download the Triple M app on iTunes or Google Play to stay across all our best stuff!