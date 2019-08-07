Melbourne's Weather Is Going To Absolutely, Properly Stink Over The Next Few Days

Get set for a terrible few days of Melbourne weather.

A significant cold front is going to roll across southern and eastern Australia over the next few days, bringing plenty of rain, snow and cold weather.

An "intense blast of cold air" is heading to Victoria, according to the Bureau of Meteorology, tipped to roll in tonight and intensify over the weekend.

It'll bring plenty of rain and also storms, with between five and 15 millimetres of rain on each of Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

The temperatures are dropping too, with Friday forecast for a maximum of just 11 degrees.

Hail is a possibility as well as snow falling down above 500 metres.