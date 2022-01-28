Melbourne SES Crews Under The Pump As Wild Weather Continues

Victorians have been told to brace or more wild weather, after recent nights of severe thunderstorms.

The emergency service had 715 calls for help on Thursday night, as storms battered homes across the state.

Weather forecasters say another 'mega-storm' is on the way.

Thousands of homes lost power, after thunderstorms led to heavy rainfall statewide.

The Bureau of Meteorology says central Victoria and suburbs in the southwest will continue to be inundated with damaging winds and hail on Friday. 

Extreme storms are expected to come through around midday, lasting throughout the afternoon.

"Strong storms have formed on the northern edge of a rain area in western Victoria in a very humid environment and are expected to produce heavy rainfall while moving in an easterly direction," the BOM alert read.

"Severe thunderstorms are likely to produce heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding in the warning area over the next several hours. Locations which may be affected include Colac, Lake Bolac, Ballarat and Bacchus Marsh."

Communities impacted by the wild weather will be eligible to receive financial support via the Commonwealth-State Disaster Recovery Funding.

