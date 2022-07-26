Melbourne Stars Hit The Road On Regional Victoria Tour

Members from the Melbourne Stars’ BBL and WBBL squads hit the road this week, visiting regional Victorian towns as part of the Super Stars Road Trip.

Kicking off yesterday, the Stars are visiting over 40 schools and community groups across East and West Gippsland, the Victorian High Country and Snowfields, the Mornington Peninsula, Phillip Island and the North East.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The Victorian Briefing - keeping you in the loop with news as it hits:

With last year’s event moved to a virtual experience, Melbourne Stars General Manager Blair Crouch said the team is thrilled to pe able to visit Stars fans in person this year.

"I'm really looking forward to getting back into the regions to connect with the community after a couple of challenging seasons for everyone, at all levels of cricket,” he said.



"One of the biggest thrills for our players is meeting and inspiring the next generation of cricketers and that is something they have dearly missed over the last few years.



"Having grown up in regional Victoria myself, I have seen first-hand the influence that elite sporting clubs can have on a local community and it's something we take great pride in doing."

Yesterday, the tour stopped on Moe which will host WBBL cricket for the first time in 2022.

The Super Stars Road Trip is set to conclude tomorrow.

For Australians looking for intelligent and unbiased news coverage, join renowned journalist Natarsha Belling on Your Morning Agenda for breaking national and international stories as well as the top business and finance stories - every weekday from 6:30am on Listnr: