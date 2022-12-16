Melbourne Stars To Honour 'Spin King' Shane Warne At The MCG

The Melbourne Stars will unveil a tribute to the late Shane Warne before tonight's home Big Bash clash against the Hobart Hurricanes.

Players will don Warne's number 23 on their shirts, before the number is retired. While the MCG fans will partake in a standing ovation following the twenty third ball.

Warne's kids said they're excited for the plans to honour their late father, both tonight and during the Boxing Day test at the MCG.

Melbourne's injured captain, Glenn Maxwell says the 'Spin King' and former player loved the national T20 tournament.

"He was certainly a heavy part of the Stars, he was always on the phone to myself and Huss [David Hussey] talking about the games. He was involved right until the end. Hopefully we can send him off this season with a nice tribute," Maxwell said.

Warne played 15 games for the stars in first two seasons of the BBL, helping kick start the league as a marquee man following his international retirement.

"In the first year of the BBL we needed the king and the BBL certainly needed him as well," Maxwell added.

"I think he had an incredible ability to bring life to any contest. And he did that in certainly different ways ... and he certainly paved the way for the rest of us to, I suppose have the things that we do now."

A foundation Stars player alongside Warne, David Hussey said the cricket legend was capable of turning a game on his own.

"It’s hard to put into words because he was the star. The whole competition needed a star and we needed a leader and he came in and was both," Hussey said.

"What he did provide for us kids at the time is he took all the pressure of us and just told us pretty much how to play the game with no pressure on us which it’s what I’m trying to do with our boys now.

"When you play on the biggest stage in front of a big crowd at the MCG you’re trying to take all the pressure off all the players so that’s what he provided for us and it’s gonna be a nice fitting farewell just to celebrate his legacy."

Stay up to date with the latest headlines from around the country with LiSTNR's National Briefing: