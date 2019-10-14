Melbourne Storm's Nelson Asofa-Solomona Wants To Share "His Side Of The Story"

Nelson Asofa-Solomona has said "his side of the story will be told soon" after landing back in Melbourne to face the NRL Integrity Unit.

The Storm prop was stoney faced when approached by Sunrise cameras at Melbourne airport this morning hours after allegedly being filmed hitting another person in Bali.

There is, according to Triple M NRL's Dobbo, more to the story than first thought.

A statement from the Melbourne club said that they are launching "a full investigation into what has occurred", adding that they "take these types of incidents very seriously".

