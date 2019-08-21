Melbourne Storm's Ryan Papenhuyzen Takes A Swipe At Sydney NRL Media: "We'll Continue To Do It"

Melbourne's Ryan Papenhuyzen has dismissed "the Sydney media" for "coming at" the Storm in the run-up to finals.

The 21-year-old joined The Rush Hour Melbourne in the wake of allegations that the Victorian team are employing dirty tactics, saying that it was good old Tall Poppy Syndrome at work.

This was part of a wider chat about Papenhuyzen's NRL debut, what it's really like to play for Craig Bellamy and how he felt after last week's loss to the Raiders.

