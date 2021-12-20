Melbourne Testing Sites Overwhelmed Ahead Of Festive Season

Victoria reported 1,245 new infections on Tuesday and six Covid-related deaths.

There are currently 13,355 active coronavirus cases, with 392 people in hospital, while 73 of those are in ICU and 43 are on ventilators.

Another 43 people are in intensive care with Covid, but the health Department have confirmed their infections are no longer considered active.

The new cases were detected from 66,888 swabs collected on Monday, while a massive 14,483 vaccine doses were administered at state-run hubs, with more at GP clinics and pharmacies.

As of Tuesday, more than 92 per cent of Victorians aged over 12 are now fully vaccinated.

Meantime, queues at several Melbourne's testing centres and drive-through's have left people frustrated with some locations temporarily closed.

A pause was placed on Albert Park, South Melbourne, Burwood, Wantirna, and Keysborough testing spots early Tuesday morning, with capacity limits reached not long after opening.

On Monday Victoria's Covid response commander Jeroen Weimar confirmed testing capacity has been extended across the state.

Rapid antigen testing at home if asymptomatic has been recommended, as an alternative to waiting in long queues for a PCR test.

"If you're symptomatic, come forward and get tested. If you don't have symptoms but you're just worried, use rapid antigen tests," he said.

"We have these new tools available to us now, we should absolutely use them." - Jeroen Weimar

