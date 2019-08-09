Melbourne Train Drivers To Walk Off The Job For Four Hours

Melbourne’s trains will stop running for four hours as Metro pay disputes escalate.

The train drivers will walk off the job for four hours between 10am and 2pm on Tuesday, August 27 .

This comes as Metro heads to the Federal Court in a bid to stop industrial action planned for earlier in the month. On Monday August 12, and Monday August 19, Metro staff plan to keep the ticket barriers open, refuse to check tickets and won’t wear uniforms as part of a wage dispute.

Workers are fighting for a 6 per cent annual wage rise, while Metro is offering 2 per cent.

