Melbourne Trials World-First Male Contraceptive Gel

Melbourne medical researchers have made a major breakthrough in male contraception that doesn't involve any drugs.

The Australian-first trial underway at Epworth Freemasons is expected to be a major "game-changer" in the way contraception is approached between couples.

The ADAM study is a minimally invasive procedure has been likened to a no-scalpel vasectomy.

The trial involving a group of 25 Melbourne men, will test how effective a special medical gel is at blocking sperm.

Once injected experts hope it can remain effective as a contraceptive for around two years.

Urologist Professor Nathan Lawrentschuk is the study’s principal investigator and said the “temporary vasectomy” if successful "could be an absolute game-changer, ensuring that contraception is a shared responsibility between couples.

"There has never been an option like this for men, ever,” he added.

Four-men have already commenced the first phase of the trial, with another 21 to begin in the coming weeks.

The ADAM trial comes as more men are wanting greater contraceptive options, particularly following the reversal of Roe versus Wade in the United States.

