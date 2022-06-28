Melbourne Underworld Figures Told To Lay Low After Shooting Of Ex-Bikie

Melbourne Underworld figures are being warned to law low after a failed assassination attempt of a former bike at the weekend.

Ex-Mongols member Suleiman ‘Sam’ Abdulrahim was shot four times in the chest just before midday on Saturday while leaving a funeral at Fawkner cemetery.

Nicknamed ‘The Punisher’, Abdulrahim then drove himself to a nearby police station seeking help and is now recovering in hospital.

Only a day after the incident, Abdulrahim posted a threat of revenge on his social media accounts.

“Allah is bigger than all these flops. They’ll get their day." - Abdulrahim on social media

The gunman remains on the run.

There is also fears for the safety of the public, as minutes after Abdulrahim was shot, a mother and her son were hijacked at gunpoint by two masked men.

The woman, known as Tash, and her son Vinnie were forced out of their Ford Territory at gunpoint after the gunmen had crashed their getaway car outside a petrol station on Sydney Road.

“Don’t hurt him, please don’t hurt him,” Tash said she had pleaded.

“All I can remember is a gun was being pointed at my face. Next minute, I’m pulling my kid out. He told me to get out. I told him, ‘I’ve got a kid, I’ve got a kid’.

“Thinking back, if I had hesitated ... he’s just recently shot somebody, which I found out afterwards, like, he wouldn’t have hesitated.”

Former Bikie Taskforce Investigator Jim Keogh told 7NEWS he feared more innocent Victorians could be caught in the conflict of an underworld war.

“What the community generally look at is this is bikie versus bikie, generally dealt with behind clubhouse doors or in a remote area where they shoot is out themselves and no innocent bystanders get hurt,” he told 7NEWS.

“Well, we certainly learnt from the weekend that that’s not the case.”

Police have made no arrests in relation to Abdulrahim’s shooting and they believe was a targeted attack against him.

