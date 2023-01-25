Melbourne University Becomes First To Adopt Antisemitism Definition

The University of Melbourne has become the first tertiary institute in the country to adopt the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) working definition of antisemitism.

The move comes as part of the university’s “anti-racism commitment” and will be implemented as an “important educative tool”.

The University of Melbourne Student Union (UMSU) said in the stamen adopting the definition was “robust [and] supported by appropriate consultation” with pro-Palestinian and Jewish bodies on campus.

“UMSU and its predecessor organisations, has maintained a 130-year tradition of students standing up for human rights issues, including those relating to international affairs,” the statement read.

The Australasian Union of Jewish Students strongly supported the move, coming just a couple of days ahead of International Holocaust Remembrance Day.

“IHRA was created to remember what can happen if hate and discrimination are not called out,” the union said.

“In order to ensure that antisemitism and all forms of discrimination have no place on our campuses, we must be able to define it by amplifying the voices of those who experience it.”

The university’s anti-racism commitment is made up of four parts including a definition of racism, a statement on racism in the University of Melbourne context, our anti-racism vision and commitment and a statement on the work ahead.

