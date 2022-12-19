Melbourne Victory Show Cause Issued Following Fans’ Pitch Invasion

Melbourne Victory have until Wednesday to attempt to prove while the club shouldn’t face serious sanctions following the pitch invasion by some fans during the Melbourne Derby on Saturday night which left three injuries.

A show cause was issued to the club by Football Australia after all available footage was reviewed and analysed detailed incident and match reports of the event.

Sources have told the Age that it’s being strongly considered to play all remaining 18 rounds of Victory games behind closed doors.

Other potential sanctions include fines, loss of competition points or playing on neutral territory.

Football Australia CEO James Johnson said he was disappointed in the misconduct of a minority group of Victory supporters on Saturday night.

“What we all witnessed on Saturday night can only be described as horrific and conduct that is not consistent with the values of Australian football nor the expectations of our community,” he said.

“I have personally contacted Melbourne City goalkeeper Thomas Glover and match official Alex King over the weekend. Understandably they are both shaken and are recovering from the injuries they received, and Football Australia has offered them both support.”

Melbourne City goalkeeper, Tom Glover, and match official, Alex King were hit by a metal bucket thrown by a fan, leaving Glover with a concussion. Meanwhile a Channel 10 cameraman was injured with a flare thrown.

The match was abandoned in the interest of player safely.

