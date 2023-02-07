Melbourne Woman Charged With Murder Following Death Of Toddler

A Melbourne woman is set to face court over the death of a three-year-old boy at a home in Melbourne’s north-west.

The 31-year-old woman has been charged with murder and will face Melbourne Magistrates Court today.

The charge follows the discovery of a child’s body at a Albanvale property at around 4PM on Monday afternoon.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The VIC Briefing - keeping you in the loop with the region’s breaking news as it hits.

Police closed the street as forensic teams continued their investigation at the property.

The woman was seen being escorted from the property by homicide detectives.

Investigations into the toddler’s death are ongoing.

Subscribe to The Briefing, Australia's fastest-growing news podcast on Listnr today. serves up the latest news headlines and a deep dive into a topic affecting you. All in under 20 minutes.