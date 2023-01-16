Melbourne Woman Found Safe After Disappearing For A week

A missing Melbourne woman has been located after she vanished for over a week, Victoria Police have revealed.

The family of Dakota Lee Nagel shared their relief on social media that she had been found on Sunday evening.

“THANKYOU SO MUCH FOR ALL THE SHARES AND MESSAGES DAKOTA HAS BEEN FOUND,” Nagel’s aunt wrote in a Facebook post.

Victoria Police did not reveal the conditions of which the 24-year-old was found.

The Doncaster woman was last seen on Sunday, January 8 before being reported missing.

She and some friends left her Doncaster property around 2am on Sunday, visiting clubs in bot Prahran and South Yarra.

No one had been in contact with Nagel after she left her friends home on Sunday afternoon.

On Tuesday, January 10, her family sounded the alarm bells after a picture of her dog was posted to her Instagram business page.

Her family claimed it was out of character as Nagel had only used the page for her hairdressing business.

"Not one single photo on this account is similar to this picture, this is definitely off," a comment read.

Nagel's family officially reported her missing on Wednesday, January 11 - as detectives began the search.

"She has a wide circle of friends and often attends licensed venues in the Prahran area," the police spokesperson said.

"At times friends will not hear from her for a day or two, however it is unusual for her not to have contacted anyone for this length of time."

Police confirmed she had been found on Sunday evening, January 15.

