Melbourne Zoo’s Newest Elephant Calf Has A Name!

Melbourne Zoo’s one-week-old elephant calf finally has a name after thousands casted their online votes over the weekend.

The female elephant has officially been named Kati (pronounced car-tee), which means coconut milk, an ingredient commonly used in Thai cooking, and was one of the names among a selection provided by voting by the Royal Thai Embassy, Canberra.

People are now encouraged to head along to Melbourne Zoo, with all three recently born Asian elephant calves now out and about for the public to see.

Melbourne Zoo Trail of the Elephants Keeper Jess MacDonald said it was exciting that visitors could now view the multi-generational herd, including the three calves born since November last year.

“This has been years in the planning and it’s so special to see this thriving herd here at Melbourne Zoo,” Ms MacDonald said.

“The special thing about this multi-generational herd is that they all interact so differently. It’s so interesting to see how the calves are interacting with one another and interacting with other members of the herd, such as our matriarch Mek Kaph who is 50 years old."

Ms MacDonald said the three calves are already showing their very different personalities.

Firstborn female calf, Aiyara, born November 16, is confident and independent, little brother Roi-Yim, born November 26, is much quieter, still sticking close to mum, while the newest addition born 11.25pm on January 1, is busy learning about her home and herd.

The calves were conceived naturally to sire Luk Chai, who arrived from Taronga Western Plains Zoo in December 2020, with all the calves being raised by the entire herd, naturally creating herd cohesion and providing social development.

