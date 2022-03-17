Melburnian Crowds Welcome The Return Of Full Capacity Footy

Almost 60,000 Victorians flocked to the Melbourne Cricket Ground to watch the season opener between the Dogs and the Demons.

After two long seasons of restricted capacity at venues due to COVID, sporting fans have welcomed the return of crowds by packing out the stadium on a Wednesday night.

Melbourne reclaimed its title of the sporting capital of Australia, as fans watched the reigning premiers defeat the Bulldogs by 26 points.

Pundits questioned the league's decision to kickoff the season with a rematch of the two Grand Final teams on a school night, breaking away from the traditional Thursday season opener.

The spectacle didn't disappoint. Outside the game, events for kids and live music was rekindling the fire ahead of a big "festival of footy".

It was a fitting occasion for Melbourne fans, eagerly watching the unfurling of the premiership flag for the first time in 64 years.

A special occasion for Demons fans who missed out the on the Grand Final hosted in Perth, a chance to congratulate players who were joined by club heroes, including Ron Barassi and Gary Lyon.

The footy-fest continues in Melbourne all weekend. Traditional rivals Carlton and Richmond square off at the 'G on Thursday in front of an estimated 80,000 fans, before the Docklands takes over for the Saints and the Magpies on Friday.

Four Victorians clubs, Geelong-Essendon and Hawthorn-North Melbourne will complete the return of crowds in the city on Saturday and Sunday respectively.

The AFL are expecting a near record-breaking tally of attendance for the opening round of 2022.

