Members Of Guns N' Roses, AC/DC, Metallica, U2 And Heaps More Featured In Dave Grohl's New TV Series

A two and a half minute trailer has dropped for your new favourite music doco series and the best part, it's out this month.

In less than 3 minutes we see Dave Grohl interviewing members of The Beatles, Guns N' Roses, AC/DC, Metallica, Aerosmith, U2, No Doubt, Ben Harper and heaps more for the new documentary series.

The series directed by Dave Grohl, WHAT DRIVES US takes musicians back to the early days of their touring careers, when they were first starting out as a band and the memories and moments that bonded them for a life long career.

Fans can watch this series from April 30 on Amazon Prime.

This news comes less than a week after Dave Grohl announced the release of his highly anticipated book, Dave Grohl: The Storyteller that's out this October and available for pre-order now.

