Members Of Henry Lawson Cottage Committee Announced

Members of the inaugural Henry Lawson Cottage Committee were endorsed at Council’s Ordinary September meeting.

They are Cr George Weston, Cr Tony Ciccia, Wendy Senti and Peter Woods, all of whom are voting members of the Committee.

Council’s Property Coordinator and Native Title Manager was appointed as Council’s non-voting representative and responsible officer for the Committee while Council’s Heritage Advisor and Events and Cultural Coordinator will provide support as required.

The Committee’s Term of Reference was also adopted at Council’s September meeting.

Committee Chair Cr George Weston said the aim of the Henry Lawson Cottage Committee is to strengthen the governance and optimise the income generating potential of the Henry Lawson Cottage to ensure both the conservation of the Cottage and realisation of its full potential.

Council acquired the Henry Lawson Cottage in 2001 for $45,000 with support from a crowd funding campaign to save the building.

The Cottage is of local heritage significance for several reasons, being both the residence of renown Australia poet, Henry Lawson, and as one of the last surviving examples of a typical worker’s house during the establishment of the MIA.

Missed the show? Catch up on Breakfast with Mandy here: