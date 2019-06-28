Members Of Metallica Are Covering Your Favourite Rock Songs In New All-Star Band

Metallica's Kirk Hammett and Robert Trujillo have joined forces with Ugly Kid Joe's Whitfield Crane and former Queens Of The Stone Age drummer Joey Castillo to form The Wedding Band, your new favourite supergroup.



According the event listing, the oddly named band plays your favourite hard rock cover "AC/DC, Black Sabbath, Billy Idol, and more."

Unfortunately the only gig listed is in Canada next month, here's hoping they play a gig in Australia when Metallica bring the Worldwired World Tour to Australia this October.

Metallica aren't shy of a cover, sneaking in a classic rock tune in every set.

What would you like to see Metallica play in Australia?

