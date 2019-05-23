Men Speared by Fish Near Wooli

Two men have been injured following a fishing accident at Wooli.

The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter attended after the brothers were injured when a marlin jumped into their boat when they were returning from a fishing trip off Wooli, east of Grafton.

The fish, which they estimated weighed between 80 and 100 kilograms, crashed into the brothers on board the vessel.

The boat was believed to be travelling about 50km/h when the Marlin entered the boat.

A third man was uninjured and called emergency services before navigating his way back to Wooli Spit.

The Helicopter Critical Care Medical Team and Paramedics treated both patients. A 46 year old male was flown to Coffs Harbour Hospital with multiple injuries and possible fractures, he is in a satisfactory condition, while the second man is being transported by road to Grafton.

The men, believed to be from Narrabeen, had been on a fishing trip between Wooli and Solitary Islands.

The marlin survived the incident making it's way off the boat.