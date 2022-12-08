Meningococcal Case Linked To Queensland Schoolies

A Victorian teenager has been diagnosed with meningococcal disease after arriving home from Schoolies celebrations in Queensland.

An alert was issued by the state's Department of Health on Thursday, saying the 18-year-old spent end-of-school celebrations in Maroochydore, a coastal town in the Sunshine Coast.

Victoria's Deputy Chief Health Officer, Deborah Friedman has warned anybody at social spots in the town between November 26 to December 2 should monitor for symptoms.

"People who suspect symptoms of this disease should immediately seek medical attention - early treatment for meningococcal is life-saving," Dr Friedman said

"The close contact between young people at events like Schoolies may have placed them at an increased risk of contracting this infection."

Fourteen cases of the disease have been reported in Victoria this year.

It comes after two people from New South Wales died from meningococcal after attending Canberra's Spilt Milk in late November.

"Vaccination remains the best way to protect yourself, your loved ones and the community from the harmful effects of meningococcal disease," Dr Friedman said.

The disease can spread from person to person through close contact, caused by strains of bacteria discovered in the upper respiratory.

Stay up to date with the latest headlines from around the country with LiSTNR's National Briefing: